Ammunition Depot on Fire in Central Greece, Explosions Heard - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) An ammunition depot caught fire near the town of Nea Anchialos in central Greece, explosions are heard, Greek broadcaster ERT reported on Thursday.

The depot belongs to the Greek air forces, according to the broadcaster.