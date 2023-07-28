Ammunition Depot on Fire in Central Greece, Explosions Heard - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) An ammunition depot caught fire near the town of Nea Anchialos in central Greece, explosions are heard, Greek broadcaster ERT reported on Thursday.

The depot belongs to the Greek air forces, according to the broadcaster.

Several people were injured by glass fragments shattered due to the explosions, ERT reported in an update. Four ambulance vehicles are currently on the scene, it added.

The explosions started at 5.45 p.m. (14:45 GMT) at the 111th air wing of the Nea Anchialos Air Base near the city of Volos where a wildfire has been raging for two days, Greek news agency AMNA said, adding that the explosions could be heard all over Magnesia Prefecture.

Several dozens of people were evacuated from Nea Anchialos to Volos, AMNA reported, adding that a Coast Guard vessel is currently coordinating the evacuation. Local residents are leaving the town either on foot, or in private boats, or with emergency rescue teams, the news agency added. The evacuated people are taken to the Volos Port authorities and then accommodated at the city's expo center, it said.

The local fire service said that the fire was approaching the port.

The fire spread to the ammunition depot due to the strong wind, despite several fire engines guarding it, ERT reported. The depot was sealed, while an alarm was issued to evacuate the personnel, it said, adding that there was still panic in the area as the first explosions had been seen by volunteers on private boats who were helping the evacuations by sea.

Meanwhile, the 111th fleet is evacuating its planes from the Nea Anchialos Air Base to other airports as a precautionary measure, AMNA reported. The authorities called on gas station owners in the area to close their businesses for a time for security reasons, ERT said.

Severe wildfires are raging across Greece, with particularly dangerous ones in West Attica near the seaside resort of Loutraki on the Gulf of Corinth and on the island of Rhodes, where the situation is still out of control. Many houses have burned down. The island authorities have already evacuated about 19,000 people from high-risk areas, as the wildfire keeps spreading due to strong winds, with flames over 5 meters (16 feet) high in some places.