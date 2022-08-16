SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Some 2,000 residents of the Maiske village in Crimea's Dzhankoi district have been evacuated after the detonation of ammunition in a warehouse near the village at about 6:00 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT) on Tuesday, the local administration told Sputnik.

"Yes, there was a detonation of ammunition. This happened around 6:00 a.m. Residents are being evacuated, about 2,000 have already been evacuated," the village's administration said, adding there are still blasts.