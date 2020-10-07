Ammunition started to detonate on Wednesday in Russia's western Ryazan region, presumably on the territory of a former military base, a spokesman for the regional emergency services told Sputnik

"According to preliminary information, these are explosions in depots of a former military base," the spokesman said.

The scale of the incident has not been established yet.