Amnesty Accuses Israel Of 'genocide' In Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Amnesty International (AI) accused Israel Thursday of "committing genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza since the start of the war last year, saying its new report was a "wake-up call" for the world.
The London-based rights organisation said its findings were based on satellite images documenting devastation, fieldwork and ground reports from Gazans as well as "dehumanising and genocidal statements by Israeli government and military officials".
Israel angrily dismissed the findings as "entirely false", denouncing the report as "fabricated" and "based on lies".
Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard accused Israel of treating the Palestinians in Gaza "as a subhuman group unworthy of human rights and dignity, demonstrating its intent to physically destroy them.
"Our damning findings must serve as a wake-up call to the international community: this is genocide.
It must stop now," she said in a statement.
The Palestinian group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, triggering a deadly Israeli military offensive on Gaza as Israeli officials vowed to crush the militant group.
The Hamas attack that sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people in southern Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official data.
Since then at least 44,580 people have been killed in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, deemed reliable by the UN.
Independent UN rights experts have accused Israel several times of genocide, and South Africa dragged the country to the UN's top court in December 2023 accusing Israel of "violating the genocide convention by promoting the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza" in a case which is still ongoing.
Recent Stories
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
More Stories From World
-
Georgian PM vows to 'eradicate' opposition amid pro-EU protests13 minutes ago
-
European mission to imitate solar eclipse launches from India13 minutes ago
-
South Korean president clings to power after martial law U-turn23 minutes ago
-
Syria families reunite after years as rebels take Aleppo33 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated33 minutes ago
-
Bitcoin leaps over $100,000 as traders cheer Trump pick43 minutes ago
-
Olympic dressage star Dujardin given one-year ban for whipping horse53 minutes ago
-
Three-time Olympic dressage gold medallist Dujardin suspended after horse-whipping scandal1 hour ago
-
Palestinian Authority welcomes evidence-based Amnesty report on Gaza genocide1 hour ago
-
Taiwan's Lai has call with US House Speaker Johnson1 hour ago
-
Russia FM to Malta in first EU trip since Ukraine invasion1 hour ago
-
Syria forces battle to stop rebel advance on key central city1 hour ago