Amnesty Chief Doubts Risk of Repatriating Finnish Women From Syrian Refugee Camp - Reports

The security of Finnish citizens will not be threatened by the return of approximately ten Finnish women who are currently living in a Syrian refugee camp, Director of Amnesty Finland Frank Johansson told Finnish broadcaster Yle on Tuesday, after new Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced plans to repatriate Finnish children from Syria

A fierce debate has emerged in Finland regarding the proposals to repatriate 30 Finnish children from Syria. The controversy has turned to the question of whether to allow the adult women to return as well, and whether they would pose a threat to Finnish society.

"If that's the case, then I'm a little worried about the security work of Finnish authorities," Johansson said, as quoted by Yle.

According to the Amnesty Finland director, human rights must never be denied based upon security concerns and Marin's government must ensure the return of the women and children who are reportedly being held in the Al-Hawl refugee camp, close to the border with Iraq.

"There can never be a policy where human rights are negated due to security concerns. Human rights must always be considered and security policies must be based on that. That would mean bringing them (for women and children) back home," Johansson is quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

On Monday, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced plans to ensure the repatriation of Finnish women and children from Syria. Each decision would be made on a case-by-case basis, after consideration of ten security-based guidelines.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 94 percent of Al-Hawl's 68,744 population are women and children, as of November. Almost hald of the camp's population are from Iraq, 40 percent from Syria, and 15 percent from other countries.