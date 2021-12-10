(@imziishan)

Amnesty International on Friday denounced the London court's decision to allow the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States as "travesty of justice."

"This is a travesty of justice.

By allowing this appeal, the High Court has chosen to accept the deeply flawed diplomatic assurances given by the US that Assange would not be held in solitary confinement in a maximum security prison. The fact that the US has reserved the right to change its mind at any time means that these assurances are not worth the paper they are written on," the organization said in a statement.