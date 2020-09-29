UrduPoint.com
Amnesty International Halts Work After Reprisal Of Indian Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:23 PM

The International Human rights organization has been halted from working on human rights violation in India being ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2020) Amnesty International has halted its work after reprisal from the Indian government, the latest report say.

The Amnesty International has been stopped by the Modi government for highlighting human rights violations in India.

“The continuing crackdown on @AIIndia over the last two years and the complete freezing of bank accounts is not accidental. This is not the end of Amnesty India's commitment to human rights, we will not be silenced by the attacks of the government,” tweeted Amnesty International India.

The NGO also said: “ This is an egregious and shameful act by the Indian Government. Sadly, this enormously important work standing up for victims has been met with the heavy-handed tactics that Indian civil society has become increasingly familiar with,”.

“Prime Minister Modi should remember that many autocrats have battled @AmnestyInternational over the decades -- and most of them are now in the dust bin of history,” tweeted Nicolas Kristof, a columnist of New York Times.

Human rights violations are at the peak in India under the Modi government as Muslims who born there and lived their lives had been deprived of their Indian citizenship. Use of military against innocent Kashmiri in Occupied valley and killings of innocent people there was the top agenda of the Modi government.

Prime Minister Imran khan has time and again exposed Indian government’s hidden agenda of genocide of Kashmiri people.

Three youths were intentionally killed by Indian army two weeks ago and a fact-finding committee held Indian army responsible for killing of innocent Kashmiris.

