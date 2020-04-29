Amnesty International Has No Reason to Accuse Russia of Violating Human Rights - Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

Amnesty International's claims that Russia has violated human rights with regard to its coronavirus response measures are unsubstantiated and even dangerous at a time when the entire world is struggling to curb the spread of the infection, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs committee, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Amnesty International's claims that Russia has violated human rights with regard to its coronavirus response measures are unsubstantiated and even dangerous at a time when the entire world is struggling to curb the spread of the infection, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs committee, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the international human rights watchdog published a report in which it opined that several countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, including Russia, have responded to COVID-19 with "repressive and abusive measures which fall far short of their human rights obligations."

"Amnesty International's allegations have no real essence, and in terms of form and time of publication they are simply dangerous and destructive," Kosachev said.

According to the Russian lawmaker, the publication is highly likely to be a Western-sponsored attention-grabber to "distract the public anger onto other targets, something along the lines of saying 'What are you not happy with, just look at what is going on in those dictatorships!'"

Kosachev pointed out that measures initiated in Russia, among other states in what he called Amnesty International's "focus group" of countries, are no different than elsewhere in the world.

From the medical viewpoint, he said the measures in Russia oftentimes prove to be more effective, while in terms of compliance mechanisms they somewhat even fall behind the "exemplar states," as evident from what is going on in Poland, Hungary and the United States.

"The reaction of people in these countries, expressed in the form of mass protests, is a way better reflection of what is happening in the world than any reports of biased, from-the-above-jockeyed international rights structures. The coronavirus has erased borders between the West and the East, but they continue to exist in the inert consciousness of Amnesty International's political strategists," Kosachev said.

Amnesty International, among other western rights groups that existed through the Cold War, is not at ease with giving up the old-time mentality of seeking violations primarily in the East, due to the West being perceived as an unchallenged champion of human rights, according to Kosachev.