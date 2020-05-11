Amnesty International Joined White Helmets on Quest to Discredit Moscow - Russian Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

Amnesty International was manipulated into defamation of Russia's actions in Syria alongside White Helmets, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs committee, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Amnesty International was manipulated into defamation of Russia's actions in Syria alongside White Helmets, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs committee, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Amnesty International published a fresh report in which it had accused Russia and Syria of deliberate airstrikes on civilians objects, such as hospitals from the UN "do not target" list.

"Amnesty International has put forward accusations against Syria and Russia, arguing in its report report that 'Syrian and/or Russian government forces targeted medical facilities and schools' in Syria. The reason is pretty obvious. Those with interests in Syria are troubled not by war, but by peace," Kosachev said.

According to the lawmaker, the incidents in question had occurred in the period from May of last year to this February, but the organization had reasons to highlight them precisely at this very moment.

The reason, as argued by Kosachev, is to continue discrediting the obvious efficiency of Russia's support to the Syrian government in fighting illegal armed groups, especially at a time when even UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has acknowledged that the Russian-Turkish agreements on joint patrols in north Syria are clearly working and Russia itself maintains regular humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population.

This mission of Russia's urgent defamation was tasked to "pseudo-independent structures" that pose as non-governmental organizations, Kosachev said.

According to the lawmaker, after White Helmets, another pseudo-independent group, was caught on lying in its staged accusatory shows, it was apparently decided to bring in the "heavy artillery" represented by Amnesty International, while the methods have remained unchanged.

He quoted Amnesty International report as saying that it had interviewed 74 people for the report, including "internally displaced people, teachers, doctors and humanitarian workers."

"Obviously, it is not a problem to find 74 people in the hotbed of confrontation with armed militants, especially from among 'humanitarian workers' who may sincerely dislike [Syrian President Bashar] Assad or the Russians, and they will say everything that is needed to justify any pre-drawn conclusion," Kosachev said, adding that it is such "drawn" stories ensure that the spirit of "righteous anger" against Moscow and Damascus is kept up among the Western public during the pandemic.

"Amnesty International is a proven tool for such things," Kosachev added.

The ultimate aim of it all is to ensure non-recognition of the peace process in Syria by collecting materials that condemn its course, he said.

Amnesty International is a non-governmental organization which frames its mission as to investigate and act on violations of human rights worldwide. The organization's funding comes from governments, including the US Department of State, the European Commission and various UK authorities, as well as international organizations and individual donations, including, reportedly, from the Open Society Foundations of billionaire George Soros.

The White Helmets is a UK-registered NGO. They describe themselves as former bakers, tailors, engineers, pharmacists, painters, carpenters, students and workers of other professions who volunteer to go to the "most dangerous place on earth" and protect local civilians from violence. The group enjoys wide publicity and endorsement in the West but has been accused by Damascus of extremism and propaganda.