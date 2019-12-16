Amnesty International Says at Least 304 People Killed, Thousands Injured in Iran Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Human rights group Amnesty International in a press release on Monday alleged that at least 304 people have been killed and thousands more injured in nationwide protests across Iran

"At least 304 people were killed and thousands were injured between 15 and 18 November as authorities crushed protests using lethal force, according to credible reports compiled by the organization," the release said.

Iranian officials have previously dismissed Amnesty's death tolls in the protests, calling them "propaganda" and "utter lies."

The rights group is calling on the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate the alleged killings of Iranian protesters, as well as disappearances and torture of detainees, the release said.

The release also cited Iran's parliamentary committee for national security and foreign policy spokesperson Hossein Naghavi as saying that as of late November, 7,000 people had been arrested.

Iran has been experiencing widespread protests since mid-November that began over a sharp hike in fuel prices. Some of the rallies, according to local media, were peaceful, while others turned into violent clashes between demonstrators and police casualties have been reported on both sides.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and other Iranian leaders have blamed the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia for financially supporting and training the protesters.