UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amnesty International To Inquire Into Repeal Of Navalny's Prisoner Of Conscience Status

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Amnesty International to Inquire Into Repeal of Navalny's Prisoner of Conscience Status

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Amnesty International will carry out an internal investigation into the decision making behind the conferment and subsequent revocation of Alexey Navalny's prisoner of conscience status, Secretary General Julie Verhaar said.

Earlier this week, the human rights group announced that Navalny could no longer be referred to as a prisoner of conscience after revisiting some of his comments dating back to the mid-2000s that, it said, might have incited violence, hostility, or discrimination. The organization also lamented accusations of caving to pressure of outside powers, in particular, the Kremlin.

"We will be launching an internal investigation into what went wrong and how we ended up in the situation we're in now," Verhaar said on Twitter.

The internal review will examine the "decision making over the designation of Navalny as a Prisoner of Conscience and the subsequent internal decision to stop referring to him as such," the statement read.

Verhaar also noted that the organizations' "procedures and systems" were at fault for the leak of internal decision-making details into media, specifically the Russia Today (RT) news agency, allegedly making the group the target of the Russian government.

No evidence supporting any of these claims was provided in her statement, however.

Canadian-US journalist Aaron Mate, not the Russian media, was the first to report on Amnesty International's revocation of Navalny's status earlier this week. In response to Verhaar's tweet, Mate said that "instead of grappling with the fact that they lionized an unrepentant xenophobe, Navalny stans have decided that it's all some secret RT plot."

The Times newspaper, in turn, suggested that Amnesty International headquarters in London made the Navalny decision unilaterally without consulting the Moscow office allegedly on the request of people linked to RT.

Last month, Navalny returned to Moscow from Berlin after receiving medical treatment for an alleged poisoning. The activist was arrested and referred to a court, which in early February rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year term behind bars.

Related Topics

Prisoner Moscow Russia Twitter Amnesty International London Berlin Stans February Media All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Lady Gaga’s stolen unharmed dogs return to polic ..

29 minutes ago

UAE supports Saudi Arabian foreign ministry’s st ..

40 minutes ago

Karachi Kings defeats Multan Sultans by seven wick ..

45 minutes ago

SC will announce verdict on Presidential reference ..

55 minutes ago

Riyadh rejects US intelligence report about Crown ..

1 hour ago

Senior citizens vaccination campaign continues its ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.