UrduPoint.com

Amnesty International Warns Thailand's NGO Bill Could Be Used To Suppress Civil Society

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:07 PM

Amnesty International Warns Thailand's NGO Bill Could Be Used to Suppress Civil Society

Thailand's draft law on the regulation of NGOs could be used to suppress the civil society in the country through excessive restrictions and vague wording, Amnesty International said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Thailand's draft law on the regulation of NGOs could be used to suppress the civil society in the country through excessive restrictions and vague wording, Amnesty International said on Monday.

"In its current form the excessively restrictive law could easily be misused to obstruct the work of or even shut down a wide range of grassroots, national and international civil society groups in Thailand, threatening its status as a regional hub for local and international NGOs," Roseann Rife, Amnesty International's deputy regional director, said in a statement.

The bill proposes to forbid NGOs from impacting "public order," "good morals" or "happy normal existence of other persons," among others, according to Amnesty International.

The vagueness and broadness of the terms allow the government to abuse the law in order to quell civil protest in the country, Rife noted.

Amnesty International has urged the Thai government to withdraw the bill and reaffirm commitment to its constitutional and international human rights obligations.

Thailand has been engulfed in anti-government protests since December 2019. Pro-democracy protesters demand the cabinet's resignation, as well as a constitution and monarchy reform.

Related Topics

Protest Thailand Civil Society Amnesty International Hub December 2019 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Two new motorway projects Dir-Chakdara, Peshawar-D ..

Two new motorway projects Dir-Chakdara, Peshawar-D.I.Khan added to CPEC

11 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi asks fans to enjoy rain and stay saf ..

Shahid Afridi asks fans to enjoy rain and stay safe in Karachi

19 minutes ago
 UAE, Uganda discuss labour cooperation

UAE, Uganda discuss labour cooperation

24 minutes ago
 One in Four People in UK Mistrust National Health ..

One in Four People in UK Mistrust National Health Service - Poll

1 minute ago
 Moscow Slams Ukrainian Prosecutors Over Accusation ..

Moscow Slams Ukrainian Prosecutors Over Accusations Against Russian Transport Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver gut punc ..

Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver gut punch to holiday season

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.