MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Web resources of the Amnesty International human rights group in Russia were targeted by a cyberattack, the group Media Manager for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Alexander Artemyev told Sputnik.

"The cyberattack took place and is taking place, so we do not have access to our previous website. We deactivated our distribution systems so that they cannot be used by third persons," Artemyev said.

The spokesman added that the organization was going to restore access to the website and make other steps to overcome the consequences of the attack.

Amnesty International, which was founded in the United Kingdom in 1961, views itself as an independent non-government organization, "campaigning for a world where human rights are enjoyed by all."

At the same time, Amnesty's activities have been repeatedly criticized as biased by a number of countries, including Russia.