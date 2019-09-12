UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amnesty International's Web Resources In Russia Targeted By Cyberattack - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:40 AM

Amnesty International's Web Resources in Russia Targeted by Cyberattack - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Web resources of the Amnesty International human rights group in Russia were targeted by a cyberattack, the group Media Manager for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Alexander Artemyev told Sputnik.

"The cyberattack took place and is taking place, so we do not have access to our previous website. We deactivated our distribution systems so that they cannot be used by third persons," Artemyev said.

The spokesman added that the organization was going to restore access to the website and make other steps to overcome the consequences of the attack.

Amnesty International, which was founded in the United Kingdom in 1961, views itself as an independent non-government organization, "campaigning for a world where human rights are enjoyed by all."

At the same time, Amnesty's activities have been repeatedly criticized as biased by a number of countries, including Russia.

Related Topics

Attack World Russia Europe Amnesty International Same United Kingdom Media All Asia

Recent Stories

Award is an absolute surprise: Indian envoy

7 hours ago

Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows to Annex Jor ..

7 hours ago

24th World Energy Congress explores crucial role o ..

8 hours ago

Yemen's Authorities Demand Withdrawal of UAE Troop ..

8 hours ago

China tariff move cheers Wall Street

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak lauds UAE leadership&#039;s sup ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.