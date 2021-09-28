UrduPoint.com

Amnesty Says Egypt Tycoon Jailed In Abuse Of Terror Laws

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:28 AM

Amnesty says Egypt tycoon jailed in abuse of terror laws

Amnesty International on Monday accused Egypt of detaining a leading businessman to "blackmail" him, in what it termed an abuse of anti-terrorism laws

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Amnesty International on Monday accused Egypt of detaining a leading businessman to "blackmail" him, in what it termed an abuse of anti-terrorism laws.

It cited growing health concerns for Safwan Thabet, the 75-year-old founder and former CEO of household dairy brand Juhayna.

The conditions of his 10-month solitary confinement and that of his 40-year-old son Seif, arrested in February, amounted to "torture", the London-based group said.

"Safwan and Seif Thabet are being punished simply for daring to defy demands by Egyptian security officials to hand over their family's assets in the company Juhayna," charged Philip Luther, Amnesty's middle East and North Africa head.

"They have shown rare courage in resisting the officials' attempt to blackmail them," he added.

Interviews with three people familiar with the firm and the Thabet family as well as a review of court documents showed they were being coerced, according to Amnesty.

As in cases of political dissent, "Egyptian authorities are using the same tactic (anti-terrorism laws) to target businesspeople who refuse to comply with their arbitrary seizure orders", Luther said.

Thabet was arrested last December and charged with joining and financing the banned Muslim Brotherhood, branded a terror group in 2013.

Publicly-listed Juhayna's share price tumbled by 17 percent after the arrest of Seif Thabet, the company's CEO at the time.

The targeting of the Thabets dates back to 2015 when they were added to a "terror watchlist" of 1,500 people with alleged ties to the Brotherhood that included prominent personalities such as Egyptian soccer legend Mohamed Aboutrika.

Since taking office, Sisi has overseen a sweeping crackdown on dissent, with rights groups estimating that Egypt holds about 60,000 political prisoners.

Sisi this month launched a "national strategy" for human rights while taking aim at international rights groups, accusing them of not taking into account the "challenges facing the country".

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Amnesty International Company Same Price Middle East February December 2015 Muslim Family Share Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

7 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

8 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

9 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.