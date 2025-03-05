Open Menu

Amnesty Says Israeli Attacks On Lebanon Health Sector Should Be Probed As War Crimes

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Amnesty says Israeli attacks on Lebanon health sector should be probed as war crimes

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Amnesty International (AI) said on Wednesday that Israel's attacks on ambulances, paramedics and health facilities during its recent war with Hezbollah should be investigated as war crimes.

A November 27 truce agreement largely halted more than a year of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, including two months of full-blown war in which Israel sent in ground troops.

During the conflict, the Israeli military accused the Hamas group of using ambulances belonging to the Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Committee for transporting fighters and weapons, accusations the group denied.

According to Amnesty, "the Israeli military's repeated unlawful attacks during the war in Lebanon on health facilities, ambulances and health workers, which are protected under international law, must be investigated as war crimes."

It urged the Lebanese government to provide the International Criminal Court with "jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute crimes within the Rome Statute committed on Lebanese territory, and ensure victims' right to remedy".

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

26 minutes ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

26 minutes ago
 ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Rama ..

Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan

41 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain

56 minutes ago
 Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green suk ..

Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry

56 minutes ago
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

1 hour ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..

2 hours ago
 China prioritises high-level scientific, technolog ..

China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance

2 hours ago
 CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

2 hours ago
 Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

3 hours ago
 UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patie ..

UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World