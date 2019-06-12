Amnesty says Moscow arrests show 'contempt for rights'

Amnesty International on Wednesday accused Russian authorities of "contempt for solidarity and rights

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Amnesty International on Wednesday accused Russian authorities of "contempt for solidarity and rights" after police detained more than 400 people, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, at a Moscow march"Mass arrests show authorities' contempt for solidarity and rights," the human rights watchdog said in a statement, calling for the immediate release of those detained.