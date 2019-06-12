UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amnesty Says Moscow Arrests Show 'contempt For Rights'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:37 PM

Amnesty says Moscow arrests show 'contempt for rights'

Amnesty International on Wednesday accused Russian authorities of "contempt for solidarity and rights

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Amnesty International on Wednesday accused Russian authorities of "contempt for solidarity and rights" after police detained more than 400 people, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, at a Moscow march"Mass arrests show authorities' contempt for solidarity and rights," the human rights watchdog said in a statement, calling for the immediate release of those detained.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Amnesty International March Opposition

Recent Stories

US stocks near flat amid ongoing trade uncertainty ..

1 minute ago

Police apprehended a proclaimed offender in Rawalp ..

1 minute ago

Hot, dry weather to grip most parts, thundershower ..

1 minute ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting Saudi Arab ..

23 minutes ago

DIFC enacts new &#039;Employment Law&#039; issued ..

23 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet President of Philippines on Inde ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.