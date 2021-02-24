UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amnesty Strips Navalny Of 'prisoner Of Conscience' Status

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:25 PM

Amnesty strips Navalny of 'prisoner of conscience' status

Amnesty International said Wednesday that it no longer recognises jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as a prisoner of conscience because of past "advocacy of hatred" comments but vowed to still push for his release

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Amnesty International said Wednesday that it no longer recognises jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as a prisoner of conscience because of past "advocacy of hatred" comments but vowed to still push for his release.

Navalny's arrest at a Moscow airport in January sparked widespread condemnation from rights groups in Russia and abroad as well as from Western leaders who are expected to impose sanctions on Moscow in response.

But Amnesty said it took the decision to rescind his status of prisoner of conscience "in relation to comments he made in the past." The London-based activist group did not cite any specific remarks made by Navalny, but he triggered criticism with anti-immigrant statements at the beginning of his political career more than a decade ago.

"Some of these comments, which Navalny has not publicly denounced, reach the threshold of advocacy of hatred, and this is at odds with Amnesty's definition of a prisoner of conscience," it said.

Amnesty added however that it would continue to demand Navalny's release.

"Navalny has not, to the best of our knowledge, made similar pronouncements in recent years and this decision does not change our resolve to fight for his immediate release," Amnesty said.

It added that the group last week delivered 200,000 signatures to the Russian authorities demanding Navalny's immediate release.

The opposition leader's team responded to Amnesty's decision by accusing the group of having caved to a pressure campaign waged by a columnist associated with Russian state media.

Navalny's right-hand man Leonid Volkov wrote on Twitter that Amnesty, with the decision, had announced it "was fed crap and we liked it," while key aide Ivan Zhdanov tweeted that the decision was "extremely shameful".

The 44-year-old Kremlin critic was detained after spending months in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack and was then handed a nearly three-year prison term in February for violating parole terms while abroad for medical treatment.

Navalny has emerged in recent years as Russia's leading critic of President Vladimir Putin by publishing investigations into corruption and leading street protests.

Related Topics

Attack Corruption Prisoner Condemnation Moscow Russia Twitter Amnesty International Germany Man Vladimir Putin January February Media From Best Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

11 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

14 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

19 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

21 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.