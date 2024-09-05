Amnesty Urges War Crimes Probe Over Israel Levelling East Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Amnesty International Thursday urged a war crimes probe into Israel razing homes and farms in eastern Gaza to expand a so-called buffer zone between it and the Palestinian territory.
"Using bulldozers and manually laid explosives, the Israeli military has unlawfully destroyed agricultural land and civilian buildings, razing entire neighbourhoods, including homes, schools and mosques," it said.
The London-based rights group said the levelling since the start of the war on October 7 "should be investigated as war crimes of wanton destruction and of collective punishment".
An Amnesty investigation, which examined satellite imagery and videos posted by Israeli soldiers between October and May, showed "newly cleared land along Gaza's eastern boundary, ranging from approximately 1 to 1.8 km (0.6 to 1.1 miles) wide", the group said.
The expanded buffer zone covers around 58 square kilometres (22 square miles), or about 16 percent of the Gaza Strip, it said.
More than 90 percent of buildings within that zone appeared to have been destroyed or severely damaged, it said.
More than half of the agricultural land in the area showed "a decline in health and intensity of crops due to the ongoing conflict", it added.
"Our analysis reveals a pattern along the eastern perimeter of Gaza that is consistent with the systematic
destruction of the entire area," said Amnesty's Erika Guevara-Rosas.
"The homes were not destroyed as the result of intense fighting. Rather, the Israeli military deliberately razed the land after they had taken control of the area," she added.
"Israeli measures to protect Israelis from attacks from Gaza must be carried out in conformity with its obligations under international law."
Amnesty investigator Barbara Marcolini said the level of destruction was unprecedented.
"It wasn't like specific buildings had been destroyed, but entire neighbourhoods and farms completely razed to the ground," she told AFP.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Barnier as French PM1 hour ago
-
Bahrain stun 10-man Australia in World Cup qualifier1 hour ago
-
US private sector hiring misses expectations in August: ADP1 hour ago
-
Mpox epicentre DRC receives first vaccines to contain outbreak1 hour ago
-
US secures release of 135 'political prisoners' in Nicaragua1 hour ago
-
Mitoma, Endo score as Japan thrash China 7-0 in World Cup qualifying1 hour ago
-
US private sector hiring misses expectations in August: ADP1 hour ago
-
S. Africa's Ramaphosa hails China's $50 bn pledge as 'great boon' for continent1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host 10th IUCN ROWA Regional Conservation Forum2 hours ago
-
Monsha'at organizes Film Production Week in Madinah2 hours ago
-
Iranian soccer player, Taremi, on Inter’s UEFA League squad list2 hours ago
-
Toll in Russian strike on Ukraine's Poltava rises to 552 hours ago