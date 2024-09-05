Open Menu

Amnesty Urges War Crimes Probe Over Israel Levelling East Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Amnesty urges war crimes probe over Israel levelling east Gaza

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Amnesty International Thursday urged a war crimes probe into Israel razing homes and farms in eastern Gaza to expand a so-called buffer zone between it and the Palestinian territory.

"Using bulldozers and manually laid explosives, the Israeli military has unlawfully destroyed agricultural land and civilian buildings, razing entire neighbourhoods, including homes, schools and mosques," it said.

The London-based rights group said the levelling since the start of the war on October 7 "should be investigated as war crimes of wanton destruction and of collective punishment".

An Amnesty investigation, which examined satellite imagery and videos posted by Israeli soldiers between October and May, showed "newly cleared land along Gaza's eastern boundary, ranging from approximately 1 to 1.8 km (0.6 to 1.1 miles) wide", the group said.

The expanded buffer zone covers around 58 square kilometres (22 square miles), or about 16 percent of the Gaza Strip, it said.

More than 90 percent of buildings within that zone appeared to have been destroyed or severely damaged, it said.

More than half of the agricultural land in the area showed "a decline in health and intensity of crops due to the ongoing conflict", it added.

"Our analysis reveals a pattern along the eastern perimeter of Gaza that is consistent with the systematic

destruction of the entire area," said Amnesty's Erika Guevara-Rosas.

"The homes were not destroyed as the result of intense fighting. Rather, the Israeli military deliberately razed the land after they had taken control of the area," she added.

"Israeli measures to protect Israelis from attacks from Gaza must be carried out in conformity with its obligations under international law."

Amnesty investigator Barbara Marcolini said the level of destruction was unprecedented.

"It wasn't like specific buildings had been destroyed, but entire neighbourhoods and farms completely razed to the ground," she told AFP.

