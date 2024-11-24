Open Menu

'Amongst The Greats': Who's Saying What After Max Verstappen Wins F1 World Title

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM

'Amongst the greats': Who's saying what after Max Verstappen wins F1 world title

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Who's saying what after Max Verstappen won a fourth consecutive Formula One world title in Las Vegas on Saturday night:

"I was just happy to be racing and dreaming of potential victories and standing on the podium, just normal things that are already very difficult to achieve."

-- Verstappen on his dreams when he was a youngster

"It was a very challenging season, also as a person at times it was very challenging and I had to be calm. I think this season it has taught me a lot of lessons."

-- Verstappen on the 2024 season where he was pushed to the limit by rival Lando Norris

"To stand here as a four-time world champion is something I never thought was possible. At the moment I'm feeling relieved but also very proud. If you look to next year right now I think it's going to be a proper battle between a lot of cars, but I'm hungry."

-- Verstappen on plans to win a fifth title in 2025

"For me I'm just very proud to be part of the team and we are now celebrating our fourth world title together. There's definitely nothing on my mind. Nothing else on my mind."

-- Verstappen shrugging off speculation that he may move to another team

"He just gets in the car and he delivers, he's a great human.

It puts him amongst the greats, statistics now put him there as well."

-- Red Bull team boss Christian Horner to the BBC

"He's only just turned 27 and he's in the form of his life so as long as we can keep giving him a decent car then he will keep delivering."

-- Horner on Verstappen's future

"He loves cats."

-- Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase when asked by Sky sports to reveal a little-known fact about the world champion

"Congrats to Max, as much as it hurts a little bit, saying congrats doesn't hurt. He drove an incredible season and when you have the quickest car he dominated and when he didn't he was still there and always on my heels. He made my life tough, we made his tough at times I'm sure but he drove a better season."

-- Lando Norris on his challenge to Verstappen

"The race was pretty 'pants' (poor), bad pace, grip, tyre management, just a poor weekend from us."

-- Norris on his Las Vegas experience

Related Topics

World Sports Poor Car Las Vegas May Christian From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

20 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

20 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

21 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

21 hours ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

23 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

23 hours ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From World