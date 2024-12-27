Amorim accepts job is on the line if Man Utd keep losing

Wolverhampton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Ruben Amorim accepts his reign as Manchester United manager could be short-lived if he cannot oversee an upturn in the fallen English giants' fortunes.

The initial optimism that surrounded the 39-year-old Portuguese coach's arrival at Old Trafford in succession to the sacked Erik ten Hag has given way to renewed concern over United's form.

Thursday's 2-0 loss at Wolves was the Red Devils' third straight defeat in all competitions following a League Cup quarter-finals loss at Tottenham and an embarrassing 3-0 reverse at home to Bournemouth.

After the Wolves game, Amorim admitted he had "no idea" how long it will take for him to revive United, saying his focus was on "survival" after making the worst start by any Old Trafford boss in nearly 100 years.

Amorim is the first United manager to lose five or more of his first 10 matches in charge since Walter Crickmer in January 1932, with the club languishing in 14th place in the table.

Those 10 matches, however, are more than Amorim's successor as Sporting Lisbon boss received, with the Portuguese powerhouses sacking Joao Pereira after just eight games in charge.

Defeat by Wolves left United closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League places heading into their final match of 2024 at home to in-form Newcastle on Monday.

"The manager of Manchester United can never, no matter what, be comfortable, and I know the business that I'm in," said Amorim.

"I know that if we don't win, regardless if they pay the buyout (for me) or not, I know that every manager is in danger and I like that because that is the job, so I understand the question."

At Molineux, United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a second yellow yard soon after half-time, with Wolves' Matheus Cunha scoring directly from a corner.

Cunha then set up substitute Hwang Hee-chan to complete a 2-0 win deep into stoppage time.

Arriving in Manchester mid-season was always likely to make an already tough job that much more difficult, with Amorim asked if he had foreseen problems given he had initially asked if he could finish the campaign with Sporting Lisbon.

"There's no point talking about that or thinking about that," Amorim said. "I'm here and have to focus on the job.

"It's part of football to have these difficult moments. I already knew that was going to be tough.. .At this moment it's really hard. We have to survive to have time and then to improve the team."