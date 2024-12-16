Amorim Said He 'believed' After Dramatic Man Utd Win In Derby
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Ruben Amorim said Manchester United "deserved" to beat Manchester City after his side produced a dramatic late finish to win 2-1 at the Etihad on Sunday.
City defender Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring with a first-half header but Fernandes levelled from the penalty spot in the 88th minute and Diallo struck two minutes later.
"It was incredible," Amorim told the BBC. "I think we deserved it. It was a very tough match but we believe until the end. We managed to score, we needed that win, it was important for us and for our fans.
"We were in the game for 90 minutes and that is very good. We talk about the Arsenal game (a 2-0 defeat), we played well in the first half but they were not believing that we could win. Today was so much more different.
"I also believe. Then we have Fergie time and we put the things together and something magic happened. It was a good day for us."
Amorim, who took over from the sacked Erik ten Hag last month, said the supporters needed the win -- just his second victory in the Premier League since arriving at Old Trafford.
"They (the fans) need it," he said. "Just like us, but you can see the way they celebrate is special.
"But we need to continue. Our club needs to win these kinds of matches, I understand the happiness of our fans but we need to continue.
"With a victory for City, the performance was the same. We need to improve a lot of things but today the guys deserved the win. They were in it until the last minute and that is important for us."
Speaking about match-winner Diallo, he said:
"He can play different positions, he is very humble. We have to be very careful with Amad because sometimes in our club we put young players in a special place. Lets stay calm with Amad."
jw/nr
