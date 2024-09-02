Amputee sprint stars roar into Paralympics, Britain chase China

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Paralympic amputee sprinters burst into action on Sunday and Britain chased China's medal haul with golden success in the pool and on the track.

There was a setback though for the organisers who were forced to delay the triathlon events by 24 hours due to concerns about the water quality of the River Seine after heavy rain. They will now take place on Monday.

China set the pace again on the fourth day of competition to amass 33 gold medals but Britain moved onto 23 golds, with the USA and Brazil both on eight.

One of the British golds came from wheelchair racer Hannah Cockcroft who made it four titles in the women's T34 100 metres in four Paralympics stretching back to London 2012.

Cockcroft said she had been boosted by the roars of the estimated 50,000 crowd at the Stade de France.

"My wheels were vibrating!" she said. "They said 'On your marks' and it didn't go quiet.

"I was afraid I wasn't going to hear the gun. But this is what we want, it's fantastic."

"I means so much to get a fourth gold," she added, and pledged to keep competing until the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics -- but her immediate priority is her wedding to fellow British Paralympian Nathan Maguire later this year.

In the pool, British swimmer Maisie Newton Summers won her second gold medal of these Games by taking the SB6 100m breaststroke title.

But China's excellence across a wide range of sports kept them out in front, with eight golds so far in swimming alone, with Yang Hong winning the men's SB6 breaststroke title among them.