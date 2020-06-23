Amsterdam Agrees to Probe Non-Closure of Ukrainian Airspace at Time of MH17 Crash- Defense

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Netherlands will investigate why the airspace over eastern Ukraine was not closed at the time of the MH17 flight crash in 2014, the defense lawyer, Boudewijn van Eijck, said at a hearing on Tuesday.

The probe may take up to six months, or even longer, because of the coronavirus, the lawyer said.