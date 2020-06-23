UrduPoint.com
Amsterdam Agrees To Probe Non-Closure Of Ukrainian Airspace At Time Of MH17 Crash- Defense

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:30 PM

Amsterdam Agrees to Probe Non-Closure of Ukrainian Airspace at Time of MH17 Crash- Defense

The Netherlands will investigate why the airspace over eastern Ukraine was not closed at the time of the MH17 flight crash in 2014, the defense lawyer, Boudewijn van Eijck, said at a hearing on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Netherlands will investigate why the airspace over eastern Ukraine was not closed at the time of the MH17 flight crash in 2014, the defense lawyer, Boudewijn van Eijck, said at a hearing on Tuesday.

The probe may take up to six months, or even longer, because of the coronavirus, the lawyer said.

More Stories From World

