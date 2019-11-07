UrduPoint.com
Amsterdam Airport: Passengers, Crew Safely Off Plane Amid Suspicious Incident Probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Passengers and crew of a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport are safely off board, while an on-site investigation is underway, the airport authorities said Wednesday.

"Passengers and crew are safely off board.

On-site research is still continuing," the airport reported in its Twitter blog.

According to earlier reports, the Dutch military police are investigating a "suspicious situation" on board the plane at the Schiphol airport.

More Stories From World

