Amsterdam-Bound Airbus A320 on Way Back to Moscow After Partial Failure of Radio System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Airbus A320 aircraft en route from Moscow to Amsterdam had to do a U-turn shortly after takeoff due to a partial failure of the radio communication system, Aeroflot spokesman Mikhail Demin said on Saturday.

"Flight 2694 Moscow-Amsterdam.

The pilot reported a partial failure of the radio communication system. A decision was made to return to the airport of departure [Sheremetyevo Airport]. The plane is dumping fuel and will land at about 17:00 [Moscow time, 14:00 GMT]. There is no threat to the life and health of passengers and crew," Demin told reporters.