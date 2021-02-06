UrduPoint.com
Amsterdam-Bound Airbus A320 On Way Back To Moscow After Partial Failure Of Radio System

Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Airbus A320 aircraft en route from Moscow to Amsterdam had to do a U-turn shortly after takeoff due to a partial failure of the radio communication system, Aeroflot spokesman Mikhail Demin said on Saturday.

"Flight 2694 Moscow-Amsterdam.

The pilot reported a partial failure of the radio communication system. A decision was made to return to the airport of departure [Sheremetyevo Airport]. The plane is dumping fuel and will land at about 17:00 [Moscow time, 14:00 GMT]. There is no threat to the life and health of passengers and crew," Demin told reporters.

