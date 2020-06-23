Amsterdam Confirms Probe Into Non-Closure of Ukrainian Airspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Netherlands is investigating the non-closure of the airspace over eastern Ukraine at the time of the MH17 crash, which happened amid an armed conflict in 2014, but the probe is separate from the criminal case, Brechtje van de Moosdijk, the spokesperson for the state prosecutors, told Sputnik.

According to the spokesperson, the Dutch government and parliament decided to investigate this in October 2019.

Van de Moosdijk stressed that this was not a court hearing and the state prosecutors were not part of the investigation.