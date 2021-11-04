UrduPoint.com

Amsterdam Considers Expulsion Of Dutch Reporter From Russia 'Unacceptable'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:45 PM

Amsterdam Considers Expulsion of Dutch Reporter From Russia 'Unacceptable'

HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Netherlands believes that it is unacceptable that a Russian visa of Tom Vennink, a correspondent of the Dutch Volkskrant newspaper, has not been extended and he has to leave the country, Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Tessa van Staden told Ria Novosti on Thursday.

"We deplore the fact that the visa of the Volkskrant correspondent in Moscow has not been extended.

For the Netherlands it is unacceptable that a journalist has to leave a country against his or her own will ... We are in touch with the Volkskrant regarding this matter. We have been in touch with Moscow through various channels regarding this matter. Our ambassador in Moscow has asked Moscow for clarification," van Staden said.

The spokeswoman also said that the ministry spoke with the Russian ambassador to the Netherlands who said that Vennink's visa has not been extended "due to administrative reasons."

