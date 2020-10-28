UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amsterdam Court Of Appeal Expected To Rule On Judge Participation In Crimea Gold Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Amsterdam Court of Appeal Expected to Rule on Judge Participation in Crimea Gold Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Amsterdam Court of Appeal is expected to issue a decision on whether to withdraw the current judge from the so-called Scythian gold case at Ukraine's request on Wednesday.

Last September, Ukraine twice challenged judge Duco Oranje claiming that he was biased, since he had provided legal services to a Russian industrial company at earlier stages of his legal career.

The court was expected to decide on the matter this spring, but delayed the verdict for half a year due to the coronavirus-related disruptions.

The "Scythian gold" refers to a collection of ancient gold artifacts which was shipped to Amsterdam from Crimean museums for temporary display at a time when Crimea was still part of Ukraine and the display period ended already after the peninsula reunited with Russia. As a consequence, both sides extended ownership claims to the collection.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Amsterdam September Gold From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

9 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

10 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

10 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

10 hours ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.