UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amsterdam Eatery Trials Greenhouses For Socially-distant Dining

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:28 PM

Amsterdam eatery trials greenhouses for socially-distant dining

An Amsterdam art centre is to serve diners in small greenhouses so that people can go out to eat again despite social distancing rules brought in due to the coronavirus pandemic

Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :An Amsterdam art centre is to serve diners in small greenhouses so that people can go out to eat again despite social distancing rules brought in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mediamatic centre is currently testing out the new way of eating as it waits for Dutch authorities to reopen restaurants that have been shut since March 16 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Corona now forces us to rethink how we can do hospitality," the centre's director Willem Velthoven told AFP.

"We used to have already these little greenhouses here for art projects. We thought 'ok let's try what happens if we sit in these small places, does it feel good and can we serve in a safe way' and it goes quite well actually.

" Sitting next to a canal, the five small glass houses each have a little round table and two chairs -- perfect for people who may want to go out once eating establishments reopen but don't feel comfortable going back immediately to crowded restaurants.

"Being together in large groups will probably be out of fashion for a while but still coming in a social situation and really enjoying things together is something that we long for even more," said Velthoven.

Waiters hand in the food from outside the greenhouse and wear protective gear in front of their faces to guard against any "accidental exchanges" with customers, he added.

"The greenhouses are so small that actually the serving staff wouldn't even fit inside."

Related Topics

Amsterdam Turkish Lira March May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in remote meeting of police heads ..

59 minutes ago

Egypt Extends Nationwide COVID-19 Restrictions Unt ..

1 minute ago

US Job Losses From COVID-19 Reach Around 33 Millio ..

1 minute ago

Sindh's performance against coronavirus disappoint ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan reports three fresh polio cases, numbe ..

1 minute ago

Shafqat Mehmood condoles death of folk singer Kris ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.