Amsterdam Expels 2 Russian Diplomats Over Espionage Suspicions - Reports

The Netherlands has declared two Russian diplomats personae non gratae on suspicion of espionage, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported Thursday citing the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Netherlands has declared two Russian diplomats personae non gratae on suspicion of espionage, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported Thursday citing the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD).

AIVD is reportedly considering the two diplomats to be agents of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

According to the broadcaster, upon the declaration of the Dutch Foreign Ministry, the two diplomats have to leave the country.