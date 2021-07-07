UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amsterdam Mayor Says No Updates On Condition Of Crime Reporter Shot Tuesday Night

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:46 PM

Amsterdam Mayor Says No Updates on Condition of Crime Reporter Shot Tuesday Night

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema on Wednesday said that she had not been updated on the condition of Dutch crime journalist Peter R. de Vries, who was hospitalized as a result of an attempted assassination on Tuesday night

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema on Wednesday said that she had not been updated on the condition of Dutch crime journalist Peter R. de Vries, who was hospitalized as a result of an attempted assassination on Tuesday night.

The prominent reporter, 64, was shot late on Tuesday in the center of Amsterdam shortly after departing from the RTL tv broadcaster studio, where he had appeared on a talk show. He was injured with five bullets in the head and taken to hospital.

"Last night, a cowardly and brutal murder attempt was made on the life of a crime reporter, Peter R.

de Vries. I have no news about his condition since last night," Halsema said in a statement issued by the city administration.

The mayor called the victim of the shooting a heroic fighter against injustice, admired across the Netherlands. She further noted that the police and the prosecutor's office have made all efforts to hold those responsible for the attack on de Vries responsible.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Amsterdam law enforcement department said that two suspected shooters of the reporter, who were detained the day before, would stand trial on Friday.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Attack Police Amsterdam Netherlands TV All From

Recent Stories

EU Says Belarus 'Further Isolates' Itself With Exp ..

1 minute ago

England's NHS Hospital Trust Cancels Cancer Surger ..

1 minute ago

Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Rises to 4 ..

2 minutes ago

Estonian Consul in St.Petersburg Declared Persona ..

10 minutes ago

Gunmen Who Killed Haitian President Claimed to Be ..

10 minutes ago

US Job Openings in May Almost Hit Previous Month H ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.