Amsterdam Mayor Says No Updates on Condition of Crime Reporter Shot Tuesday Night

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema on Wednesday said that she had not been updated on the condition of Dutch crime journalist Peter R. de Vries, who was hospitalized as a result of an attempted assassination on Tuesday night.

The prominent reporter, 64, was shot late on Tuesday in the center of Amsterdam shortly after departing from the RTL tv broadcaster studio, where he had appeared on a talk show. He was injured with five bullets in the head and taken to hospital.

"Last night, a cowardly and brutal murder attempt was made on the life of a crime reporter, Peter R.

de Vries. I have no news about his condition since last night," Halsema said in a statement issued by the city administration.

The mayor called the victim of the shooting a heroic fighter against injustice, admired across the Netherlands. She further noted that the police and the prosecutor's office have made all efforts to hold those responsible for the attack on de Vries responsible.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Amsterdam law enforcement department said that two suspected shooters of the reporter, who were detained the day before, would stand trial on Friday.