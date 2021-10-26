Amsterdam Museum Must Hand Scythian Gold Over to Kiev Until Stabilization in Crimea- Court

The Allard Pierson archaeological museum (APM) in Amsterdam has to hand over the Scythian gold collection to Ukraine until the situation in Crimea stabilizes, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Allard Pierson archaeological museum (APM) in Amsterdam has to hand over the Scythian gold collection to Ukraine until the situation in Crimea stabilizes, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday.

"The APM has to hand over the Crimean treasures to the Ukrainian State for safekeeping until the situation in Crimea has stabilized," the court ruling read.