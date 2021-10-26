UrduPoint.com

Amsterdam Museum Must Hand Scythian Gold Over To Kiev Until Stabilization In Crimea- Court

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:32 PM

Amsterdam Museum Must Hand Scythian Gold Over to Kiev Until Stabilization in Crimea- Court

The Allard Pierson archaeological museum (APM) in Amsterdam has to hand over the Scythian gold collection to Ukraine until the situation in Crimea stabilizes, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Allard Pierson archaeological museum (APM) in Amsterdam has to hand over the Scythian gold collection to Ukraine until the situation in Crimea stabilizes, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday.

"The APM has to hand over the Crimean treasures to the Ukrainian State for safekeeping until the situation in Crimea has stabilized," the court ruling read.

Related Topics

Ukraine Amsterdam Gold Court

Recent Stories

Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

5 minutes ago
 No new coal plants in Sri Lanka: govt

No new coal plants in Sri Lanka: govt

5 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy After Court Ruling on 'Scythian Gold' Sa ..

Zelenskyy After Court Ruling on 'Scythian Gold' Says 'Ukraine Will Return Crimea ..

5 minutes ago
 De Kock opts out as South Africa bowl against West ..

De Kock opts out as South Africa bowl against West Indies in T20 World Cup

5 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa opt to bowl first ..

T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa opt to bowl first against West Indies

22 minutes ago
 Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to launch ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to launch 3rd February

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.