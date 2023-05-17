Amsterdam Police Say Arrested 14 Climate Activists for Protesting in University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Amsterdam police announced on Wednesday the arrest of 14 climate activists who planned to hold a nightlong protest in the University of Amsterdam against the institution's partnership with fuel companies.

On Tuesday evening, the activists occupied the hall of the campus and intended to spend the night there demanding that the university cease cooperation with fuel industry companies. The university's authorities said that the demonstrations were allowed on its territory, but staying overnight was prohibited.

The police said that it cleared the building of the protesters by order of the prosecutor's office.

"14 people were arrested, among other things, for violation of public order and resistance," the police said on social media.

Earlier in May, climate activists held similar protests in a number of Dutch universities, including Utrecht University and Erasmus University Rotterdam.

In late March, the police arrested several climate activists of the Extinction Rebellion movement in Amsterdam. The demonstrators tried to disrupt a committee meeting in the city hall, demanding a stop to the transportation of coal through the city port.