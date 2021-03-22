UrduPoint.com
Amsterdam Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse Riot Against COVID-19 Measures - Reports

Mon 22nd March 2021

Amsterdam Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Riot Against COVID-19 Measures - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Police in Amsterdam used water cannons for the second day in a row to disperse an unauthorized protest against restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread, media reported on Sunday.

A similar demonstration was held on Saturday in the Museumplein in the center of the Dutch capital, comprising some 250 people and resulting in 58 detentions, the city administration told Sputnik. Law enforcement troops used water cannons to disperse protesters.

According to Dutch Broadcast Foundation, hundreds of demonstrators gathered again at the Museumplein in Amsterdam on Sunday to participate in an unauthorized rally under the slogan "drink coffee for freedom" in support of the freedom of assembly.

The security forces once again used water cannons against participants.

Rallies against the COVID-19 measures have been underway over the weekend in a number of European nations, including Germany, Poland, Finland, Belgium, and other European countries. On Saturday, UK citizens also took the streets of London to oppose lockdown measures.

