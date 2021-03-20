Amsterdam Police Use Water Canons To Disperse Protest Against Coronavirus Measures
Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:00 PM
AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Dutch police used water canons to disperse people, who gathered in Amsterdam on Saturday to protest the coronavirus measures, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
About 250 people came to the Museumplein in the center of the Dutch capital. The police asked them to leave, but the protesters refused, which prompted the law enforcement to use water canons.