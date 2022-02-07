Amsterdam Port Says Hackers Failed to Compromise Oil Infrastructure

An attempted cyberattack on oil terminals in Amsterdam last week failed, spokeswoman for the port Anja de Kiewit told Sputnik on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) An attempted cyberattack on oil terminals in Amsterdam last week failed, spokeswoman for the port Anja de Kiewit told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to the information we received from the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), there were no successful cyberattacks on terminals in Amsterdam last week," de Kiewit said.

On Thursday, the Belgian prosecutor's office in Antwerp launched an investigation into cyberattacks that had disrupted the operation of port operator Sea-Invest in Antwerp and Zeebrugge.

According to media reports, the attack also affected six oil terminals in Antwerp, Ghent, as well as those operated by Sea-Invest's subsidiary in Amsterdam and Terneuzen.

On Friday, the press service of Rotterdam port told Sputnik that the port infrastructure was not subjected to hacker attacks.