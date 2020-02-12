UrduPoint.com
Amsterdam Postal Company Hit With Explosion, No One Injured - Police

An explosion happened in the office of a postal company in Amsterdam, it was presumably caused by a letter bomb, and no one was injured, the Amsterdam police said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) An explosion happened in the office of a postal company in Amsterdam, it was presumably caused by a letter bomb, and no one was injured, the Amsterdam police said on Wednesday.

"Today morning, an explosion occurred in the mail room of a commercial building in Bolstoen.

It is assumed that the explosion was caused by a bomb placed in a letter. No injuries yet," the police wrote on Twitter.

Last month, five Dutch companies, based in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrech, received letters with bombs, but none of the bombs exploded.

