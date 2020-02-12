Amsterdam Postal Service Received Threatening Messages Before Explosions- Police Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The postal company in Amsterdam, which was hit by two letter bomb explosions earlier in the day, received threatening messages prior to the incident, Dutch police spokesman Ruben Sprong told Sputnik on Wednesday, confirming that there were no injuries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The postal company in Amsterdam, which was hit by two letter bomb explosions earlier in the day, received threatening messages prior to the incident, Dutch police spokesman Ruben Sprong told Sputnik on Wednesday, confirming that there were no injuries.

"The explosion took place in West Amsterdam and there were no casualties ... the explosives were in the letter. The police do not suspect anyone yet and we will continue to investigate. I don't know if there will be a third detonation ... The postal service has been receiving threatening messages," Sprong said.