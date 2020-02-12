UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amsterdam Postal Service Received Threatening Messages Before Explosions- Police Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 02:03 PM

Amsterdam Postal Service Received Threatening Messages Before Explosions- Police Spokesman

The postal company in Amsterdam, which was hit by two letter bomb explosions earlier in the day, received threatening messages prior to the incident, Dutch police spokesman Ruben Sprong told Sputnik on Wednesday, confirming that there were no injuries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The postal company in Amsterdam, which was hit by two letter bomb explosions earlier in the day, received threatening messages prior to the incident, Dutch police spokesman Ruben Sprong told Sputnik on Wednesday, confirming that there were no injuries.

"The explosion took place in West Amsterdam and there were no casualties ... the explosives were in the letter. The police do not suspect anyone yet and we will continue to investigate. I don't know if there will be a third detonation ... The postal service has been receiving threatening messages," Sprong said.

Related Topics

Police Company Amsterdam

Recent Stories

Indian youth is happy over defeat to Modi's party ..

42 seconds ago

Supreme Court has declared public hangings un-Isla ..

18 seconds ago

Opposition parties protesting for their political ..

20 seconds ago

Punjab government removes shelter home former Dar' ..

21 seconds ago

Young minds bring climate conscious design to the ..

19 minutes ago

DC directs improvement of facilities in DHQ Abbott ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.