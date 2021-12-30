Amsterdam Prohibits Sunday Protest Against COVID-19 Lockdown

UrduPoint.com

Amsterdam authorities have banned an anti-coronavirus lockdown rally that the organizers said would bring tens of thousands onto the streets of the Dutch capital on Sunday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Amsterdam authorities have banned an anti-coronavirus lockdown rally that the organizers said would bring tens of thousands onto the streets of the Dutch capital on Sunday.

The city hall, police and public prosecutors dubbed "triangle" said in a joint statement on Thursday that organizers of the Together for NL protest refused to cut the attendance to 3,500 people from 25,000 and keep the rally within central Museum Square. Police said they had been tipped off about preparations for violence.

"We are faced with a really irresponsible situation. The triangle is not confident that the organizers will manage the demonstration and we have no other choice but to ban the demonstration," Mayor Femke Halsema said in a statement.

The Netherlands went into another lockdown on December 19, closing cafes, bars, restaurants, museums, theaters, sports venues and all but essential stores in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant. Halsema said the situation was "exceptional" because the new strain was spreading fast.

