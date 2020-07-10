UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amsterdam Says Continues MH17 Crash Consultations With Russia After Filing ECHR Claim

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Amsterdam Says Continues MH17 Crash Consultations With Russia After Filing ECHR Claim

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Netherlands and Australia continue consultations with Russia on the MH17 flight crash, but it may take years for these talks to achieve results, the Dutch foreign and justice ministers said in a letter after filing a claim against the country with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Earlier on Friday, the Netherlands announced filing a case against Russia with the ECHR, citing Moscow's alleged role in the incident.

"In early 2019 the government announced that Australia and the Netherlands had entered into talks with the Russian Federation about the downing of Flight MH17.

This process is still ongoing. As previously stated in the letter to parliament of 9 March 2018 (Parliamentary Paper 33 997, no. 114) regarding state responsibility for MH17, it should be borne in mind that it may take years for the parties concerned to reach a solution through negotiations," the letter to the president of the national parliament's lower house said.

After filing the claim with the court, the Netherlands will "have the right to take part in hearings, answer any further questions the ECHR may have and, if applicable, provide new information in the case concerning the downing of Flight MH17," the letter added.

Related Topics

Australia Moscow Russia Parliament Netherlands March May 2018 2019 Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

3 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker Believes Ankara's Decision on Hag ..

51 minutes ago

US, Japan Explore Prospects for Future Engagement ..

51 minutes ago

Five gamblers held, stake money recovered

51 minutes ago

Premier League admits VAR blunders

51 minutes ago

NEPRA forms committee to submit detailed report in ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.