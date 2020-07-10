Amsterdam Says Continues MH17 Crash Consultations With Russia After Filing ECHR Claim

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Netherlands and Australia continue consultations with Russia on the MH17 flight crash, but it may take years for these talks to achieve results, the Dutch foreign and justice ministers said in a letter after filing a claim against the country with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Earlier on Friday, the Netherlands announced filing a case against Russia with the ECHR, citing Moscow's alleged role in the incident.

"In early 2019 the government announced that Australia and the Netherlands had entered into talks with the Russian Federation about the downing of Flight MH17.

This process is still ongoing. As previously stated in the letter to parliament of 9 March 2018 (Parliamentary Paper 33 997, no. 114) regarding state responsibility for MH17, it should be borne in mind that it may take years for the parties concerned to reach a solution through negotiations," the letter to the president of the national parliament's lower house said.

After filing the claim with the court, the Netherlands will "have the right to take part in hearings, answer any further questions the ECHR may have and, if applicable, provide new information in the case concerning the downing of Flight MH17," the letter added.