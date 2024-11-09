Amsterdam violence: what we know

(@FahadShabbir)

Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Amsterdam's mayor described a "pitch black" day on Friday after violence between Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and men on scooters in several areas of the city in the early hours.

Here's what we know about the violence, that sparked outrage around the world.

US President Joe Biden said the "anti-Semitic" attacks were "despicable" and the Palestinian foreign ministry condemned "anti-Arab chants by the Israelis and the attack against the Palestinian flag in Amsterdam".

- Wednesday: trouble brewing -

Tensions were running high even before the Europa League match between Dutch giants Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, which the hosts ended up winning 5-0.

Amsterdam police chief Peter Holla told reporters there were already isolated clashes on Wednesday between fans of Ajax, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Turkish club Fenerbahce, who were playing another Dutch club, AZ Alkmaar.

Also on Wednesday, Maccabi fans burned a Palestinian flag on the Dam central square, Holla said, and vandalised a taxi.

Taxi drivers coordinated to mobilise against around 400 Maccabi supporters at the Holland Casino.

Holla said police intervened to keep the two groups apart and escorted fans out of the casino.

There were some isolated clashes around the casino but Holla said calm had returned to the city by around 03:30 am.

- Thursday: build-up to match -

A large group of Maccabi supporters gathered on Dam Square around 1:00 pm, according to Holla, with "incidents" and fireworks being set off.

"In general, police were able to keep the large groups apart," Holla said. Police then escorted around 1,000 fans to the central station from the square peacefully.

Police had moved a pro-Palestinian demonstration to a different location but Holla said small groups split off looking for confrontation at the stadium.

In scenes that showed the tensions, unverified video on social media purportedly filmed on Thursday appeared to show Maccabi fans chanting in Hebrew: "Let the IDF (army) win! We'll fuck the Arabs!"

Officers were able to keep the groups apart at the stadium with riot and mounted police.

The game itself passed off largely in a peaceful atmosphere, praised by the Ajax club.

But Israeli fans reportedly booed during the minute's silence for victims of the floods in Spain, which has recently recognised the State of Palestine.

"After the match, the outflow went well. Around 11:00 pm the situation around the stadium was calm," said Holla.

- Attacks in city centre -

After the match, groups of men on scooters engaged in "hit-and-run" attacks on Maccabi fans in areas of the city, leaving five people hospitalised, who were later discharged.

Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema described groups targeting fans of the Israeli club, beating and kicking them in "hit-and-run" assaults.

"This is an outburst of anti-Semitism that I hope to never see again," Halsema said, adding that she was "ashamed" by the violence.

Social media videos verified by AFP showed groups chasing Maccabi supporters, hurling objects, beating and abusing them.

Around 20 to 30 suffered injuries during the violence, which Halsema said had "deeply damaged" the city.

Police have launched an investigation and have urged the public to share any footage of the clashes.

Sixty-two arrests were made initially, with a 63rd person being detained on the basis on footage, Amsterdam police spokeswoman Marijke Stor told AFP.

As of Friday, only 10 remained in custody, she said.

The evening of Friday to Saturday passed off peacefully and AFP reporters in the city on Saturday said the atmosphere was calm.

Halsema put in place emergency measures, including increased security at sensitive locations and a temporary ban on demonstrations.

Israel sent planes to bring the fans home, with fresh evacuation flights expected on Saturday.

- Widespread outrage -

There was global condemnation of the violence in Amsterdam, which has seen a rise in anti-Semitic attacks since the war in Gaza erupted.

Israel President Isaac Herzog said the "shocking images" of a "pogrom" were reminiscent of the October 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel.

Halsema said she could "easily understand" the comparison to pogroms, adding: "Jewish culture has been deeply threatened.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof denounced the "terrible anti-Semitic attack".

"We will not tolerate (it). We will prosecute the perpetrators. And I'm deeply ashamed that this could happen in the Netherlands in 2024," he said.

Schoof has come under attack for not immediately leaving a European Union summit in Budapest to take charge of the situation.

"Schoof was too slow to realise the seriousness of the violence," said right-leaning daily De Telegraaf in an editorial.

The Palestinian foreign ministry urged the Dutch government to protect Palestinians and Arabs from Israelis "who came to the Netherlands to spread their racist ideas and crimes in European capitals" and emphasised it "rejected violence of all forms".

