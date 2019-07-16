UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amsterdam's Court Of Appeal Postpones Verdict In Scythian Gold Dispute To 6-9 Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:33 PM

Amsterdam's Court of Appeal Postpones Verdict in Scythian Gold Dispute to 6-9 Months

The Court of Appeal of Amsterdam said in a statement on Tuesday that it postponed the final verdict in the Russian-Ukrainian row over the collection of Scythian gold for six or nine months and tasked the sides with providing additional information within two months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The Court of Appeal of Amsterdam said in a statement on Tuesday that it postponed the final verdict in the Russian-Ukrainian row over the collection of Scythian gold for six or nine months and tasked the sides with providing additional information within two months.

"The Court of Appeal of Amsterdam made today a preliminary decision ... The court needs to receive from the sides additional information on right to property," the court said.

The collection will be stored at Amsterdam's Allard Pierson Museum until the court makes the final ruling.

"The sides were given two months to provide the requested information. So, the court will continue studying the case. The final ruling can be expected in six-nine months," the Court of Appeal of Amsterdam said.

In early February 2014, a collection of Scythian gold from four Crimean museums, comprising about 2,000 items, was temporarily handed over for an exhibition to the Allard Pierson Museum. This happened before Crimea's rejoining Russia.

Since then, Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a dispute over the right to possess the collection.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Amsterdam February Gold From Court

Recent Stories

34 suspects arrested, Over 3 kg Charas recovered

6 minutes ago

Maize be cultivation till Aug 20

6 minutes ago

Police bound to protect law abiding citizens: SP

6 minutes ago

Both PFF groups on same page with FIFA, want to se ..

6 minutes ago

Rs. 590 mln for seven Irrigation schemes

6 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues show ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.