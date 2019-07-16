The Court of Appeal of Amsterdam said in a statement on Tuesday that it postponed the final verdict in the Russian-Ukrainian row over the collection of Scythian gold for six or nine months and tasked the sides with providing additional information within two months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The Court of Appeal of Amsterdam said in a statement on Tuesday that it postponed the final verdict in the Russian-Ukrainian row over the collection of Scythian gold for six or nine months and tasked the sides with providing additional information within two months.

"The Court of Appeal of Amsterdam made today a preliminary decision ... The court needs to receive from the sides additional information on right to property," the court said.

The collection will be stored at Amsterdam's Allard Pierson Museum until the court makes the final ruling.

"The sides were given two months to provide the requested information. So, the court will continue studying the case. The final ruling can be expected in six-nine months," the Court of Appeal of Amsterdam said.

In early February 2014, a collection of Scythian gold from four Crimean museums, comprising about 2,000 items, was temporarily handed over for an exhibition to the Allard Pierson Museum. This happened before Crimea's rejoining Russia.

Since then, Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a dispute over the right to possess the collection.