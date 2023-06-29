Amtrak Passenger Train Partially Derails in California After Vehicle Collision - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) An Amtrak passenger train has partially derailed after colliding with a vehicle on tracks in the city of Moorpark, California, Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.

"Police and fire officials are on scene of a train vs vehicle traffic collision in the city of Moorpark. Some of the cars have derailed but are still upright," the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said via Twitter on Wednesday.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD), three train cars out of the eight have derailed but remained in a vertical position. At least eight passengers out of a total of 190 on board the train have been transported to a hospital - seven with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries.

The incident took place at about 11:30 a.m. (18:30 GMT) on Wednesday with a small fire in one of the cars that was extinguished by firefighters upon arrival on the scene, VCFD said via Twitter.