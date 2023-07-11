Open Menu

Amtrak Suspends Service After Train Derails Near Washington - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Amtrak announced on Tuesday that it has suspended service between Washington, DC and Richmond, Virginia, after a train derailed in the area

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Amtrak announced on Tuesday that it has suspended service between Washington, DC and Richmond, Virginia, after a train derailed in the area.

"As of 11:35 a.m. ET, due to a disabled train blocking the tracks in the area, Train 141 and Train 94 are canceled between Washington (WAS) and Richmond (RVR)," Amtrak said in a statement via Twitter.

Officials from the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the derailment occurred in a tunnel near the entrance to Washington's Union Station and involved two train cars.

One Amtrak employee was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and passengers were offloaded at the L'Enfant Plaza metro station in Washington, the statement said.

Amtrak Northeast also reported delays for trains headed to and from Washington and Manassas as a result of the derailment.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to Amtrak.

