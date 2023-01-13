AMX-10 RC Tanks Should Be Delivered to Ukraine Within 2 Months - French Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) French-made AMX-10 RC tanks should be delivered to Ukraine within two months, French Defense Ministery said on Friday.

During phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier in January, French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris will send Kiev an unspecified number of AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles.

"The (French and Ukrainian defense) ministers have agreed that the delivery of ... AMX-10 RC tanks ... will be within 2 months," the ministry said in a statement.