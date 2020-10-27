UrduPoint.com
Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In As Supreme Court Justice At White House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as Supreme Court Justice in a ceremony at the White House late on Monday.

"I know you will make us all very, very proud," US President Donald Trump said at the swearing in ceremony.

Earlier on Monday, the US Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to be a Supreme Court justice by a 52-48 vote, strictly along partisan lines, filling the vacancy left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"It's a privilege to be asked to serve my country in this office and I stand here tonight truly honored and humbled. Thanks also to the Senate for giving its consent to my appointment. I am grateful for the confidence you had expressed in me," Barrett said after taking the oath late on Monday.

