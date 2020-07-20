UrduPoint.com
An-2 Aircraft With 6 People Aboard Loses Communication After Takeoff In Russia's Buryatia

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

An-2 Aircraft With 6 People Aboard Loses Communication After Takeoff in Russia's Buryatia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russian air traffic control has lost communication with an An-2 aircraft with six people on board after it took off in Russia's Siberian Republic of Buryatia, the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said, adding that another plane was searching for it.

"At 20.21 Moscow time on July 19 [17:21 GMT], [the emergencies services] received information from the operational duty officer of the Siberian Aviation Search and Rescue Center that an An-2 aircraft, registration number 71276 of the Phoenix Air, did not get in contact on time, there are six people on board, two of them crew members and four passengers.

The An-2 took off from the village of Kyren in the Republic of Buryatia, the exact route is unknown. This aircraft [preliminary] flew for chemical processing of fields, without an approved application," the statement, issued late Sunday, read.

According to the search and rescue coordination center, the aircraft may be located in the Irkutsk Region.

An An-26 plane of IrAero airlines flew from Irkutsk airport at 6.57 p.m. Moscow time to search for an approximate route of the lost An-2.

Meanwhile, another An-2 Phoenix Air flight from the village of Kyren is expected to depart at 0.30 a.m. Moscow time for the search operation.

