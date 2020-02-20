UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

An-2 Hard Landed In Magadan Over Technical Failure, Or Pilot Mistake - Investigators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:00 AM

An-2 Hard Landed in Magadan Over Technical Failure, Or Pilot Mistake - Investigators

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The An-2 plane hard landed in the Russian city of Magadan on Thursday over a technical failure or a pilot mistake, a representative of the regional transport department of the Investigative Committee said.

On Thursday, the An-2 plane with 14 people on board hard landed soon after the takeoff, leaving seven people injured.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, the lives of the injured people are not in jeopardy. The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident.

"The investigators are considering two main versions of the hard landing: a technical failure of the aircraft as well as a pilot mistake," the department said in a statement.

The plane was heading from Magadan for the settlement of Seymchan with rotation workers of the T-Cement gold-mining company on board.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Company Magadan From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

39 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

9 hours ago

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

10 hours ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

10 hours ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

10 hours ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.