An-2 Hard Landed in Magadan Over Technical Failure, Or Pilot Mistake - Investigators

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The An-2 plane hard landed in the Russian city of Magadan on Thursday over a technical failure or a pilot mistake, a representative of the regional transport department of the Investigative Committee said.

On Thursday, the An-2 plane with 14 people on board hard landed soon after the takeoff, leaving seven people injured.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, the lives of the injured people are not in jeopardy. The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident.

"The investigators are considering two main versions of the hard landing: a technical failure of the aircraft as well as a pilot mistake," the department said in a statement.

The plane was heading from Magadan for the settlement of Seymchan with rotation workers of the T-Cement gold-mining company on board.