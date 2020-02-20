UrduPoint.com
An-2 Plane Makes Hard Landing In Russia's Magadan, 2 People Injured - Emergencies Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:00 AM

An-2 Plane Makes Hard Landing in Russia's Magadan, 2 People Injured - Emergencies Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) An An-2 private plane with 14 people on board made on Thursday a hard landing in the Russian city of Magadan, leaving two people injured, a spokesperson for the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"In the morning on February 20, [the ministry] received information that an An-2 private plane had made a hard landing after the takeoff. There were 12 passengers and two crew members on board, who managed to leave the plane on their own. Two people were injured, there is no threat to their lives and health," the spokesperson said.

The airport is said to be operating in a normal mode.

